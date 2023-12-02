Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Looking to bet on Raymond's props? Here is some information to help you.

Lucas Raymond vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond's plus-minus this season, in 17:14 per game on the ice, is +5.

Raymond has a goal in eight games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Raymond has a point in 13 of 22 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 22 games this season, Raymond has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Raymond goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raymond has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Raymond Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-18).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 22 Games 5 18 Points 2 8 Goals 2 10 Assists 0

