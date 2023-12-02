The Oregon Ducks (4-2) hit the court against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

Michigan is 4-1 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ducks sit at 140th.

The Wolverines put up an average of 81.9 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Ducks give up.

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Michigan is 4-1.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Michigan averaged 7.9 more points per game at home (76.6) than away (68.7).

At home, the Wolverines conceded 68.0 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.6.

Michigan sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (33.5%).

Michigan Upcoming Schedule