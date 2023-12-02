The Oregon Ducks (4-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Michigan matchup.

Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan vs. Oregon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Oregon Betting Trends

Michigan has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.

The Wolverines have covered the spread when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Oregon has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Ducks have gone over the point total once this season.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The implied probability of Michigan winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.