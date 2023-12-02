The Harvard Crimson (5-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines' 75 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 66.7 the Crimson give up.

Michigan is 5-0 when it scores more than 66.7 points.

Harvard is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 75 points.

The Crimson average 74.9 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 52 the Wolverines give up.

Harvard is 5-2 when scoring more than 52 points.

Michigan is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

The Crimson are making 43% of their shots from the field, 7.1% higher than the Wolverines allow to opponents (35.9%).

The Wolverines make 43.7% of their shots from the field, 3.6% higher than the Crimson's defensive field-goal percentage.

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Jordan Hobbs: 8.7 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20)

8.7 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20) Lauren Hansen: 9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Taylor Williams: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG% Cameron Williams: 6.7 PTS, 58.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Schedule