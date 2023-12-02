The oddsmakers think the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes will be a blowout, with the Wolverines expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -23.5). The action starts at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The total for this game has been set at 35.5 points.

Michigan vs. Iowa game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Michigan vs. Iowa statistical matchup

Michigan Iowa 394.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.3 (133rd) 246.8 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.3 (7th) 169.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.9 (104th) 224.8 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.4 (130th) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (56th) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (82nd)

Michigan leaders

Blake Corum has been leading the way in the ground game, rushing for 976 yards and 22 touchdowns in 12 games.

In 12 games, J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,483 yards (206.9 yards per game) to go along with 19 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 74.3%.

As a runner, McCarthy has scrambled for 181 yards (3.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Roman Wilson has been a key piece of the Wolverines' air attack in 2023, amassing 40 receptions for 648 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Iowa leaders

On the ground, Leshon Williams has one touchdown and 779 yards (64.9 per game).

Williams also has 11 receptions for 68 yards and one TD.

On the ground, Kaleb Johnson has scored three touchdowns and accumulated 415 yards (34.6 per game).

In the passing game, Erick All has scored three TDs, hauling in 21 balls for 299 yards (24.9 per game).

