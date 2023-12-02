The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will face each other in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Michigan ranks 59th in total offense this year (394.5 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking second-best in the FBS with 394.5 yards allowed per game. While Iowa's offense has had trouble moving the chains, ranking 10th-worst with 18 points per game, its defense ranks fourth-best with just 12.2 points surrendered per contest.

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Michigan vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Michigan Iowa 394.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.3 (133rd) 246.8 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.3 (7th) 169.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.9 (105th) 224.8 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.4 (130th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (55th) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 2,483 yards (206.9 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 74.3% of his passes and tossing 19 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 181 rushing yards on 51 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has racked up 976 yards on 202 carries while finding paydirt 22 times.

Donovan Edwards has racked up 354 yards on 105 attempts, scoring three times. He's grabbed 26 passes for 230 yards (19.2 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's leads his squad with 648 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 receptions (out of 54 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 550 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cornelius Johnson's 33 grabs are good enough for 503 yards and one touchdown.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has put up 976 passing yards, or 81.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 48.3% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with six interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 155 times for 779 yards (64.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has run for 415 yards across 104 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Erick All has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 299 (24.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has caught 26 passes and compiled 227 receiving yards (18.9 per game).

Seth Anderson's 11 grabs (on 33 targets) have netted him 150 yards (12.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

