The Oregon Ducks (4-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is 152.5.

Michigan vs. Oregon Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -2.5 152.5

Wolverines Betting Records & Stats

Michigan has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points in four of six games this season.

Michigan's games this year have had a 156.9-point total on average, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Michigan is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Wolverines have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Michigan vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 1 33.3% 81.5 163.4 73.3 148.3 142.8 Michigan 4 66.7% 81.9 163.4 75 148.3 150.3

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

The Wolverines' 81.9 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Ducks allow.

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Michigan vs. Oregon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 1-2-0 1-2 1-2-0 Michigan 3-3-0 1-0 4-2-0

Michigan vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Michigan 15-6 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 3-8 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

