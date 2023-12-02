Michigan vs. Oregon: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) as just 2.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is 152.5.
Michigan vs. Oregon Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oregon
|-2.5
|152.5
Wolverines Betting Records & Stats
- Michigan has combined with its opponent to score more than 152.5 points in four of six games this season.
- Michigan's games this year have had a 156.9-point total on average, 4.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Michigan is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Michigan has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Wolverines have played as an underdog of +120 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Michigan has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Michigan vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 152.5
|% of Games Over 152.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|1
|33.3%
|81.5
|163.4
|73.3
|148.3
|142.8
|Michigan
|4
|66.7%
|81.9
|163.4
|75
|148.3
|150.3
Additional Michigan Insights & Trends
- The Wolverines' 81.9 points per game are 8.6 more points than the 73.3 the Ducks allow.
- When it scores more than 73.3 points, Michigan is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
Michigan vs. Oregon Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|1-2-0
|1-2
|1-2-0
|Michigan
|3-3-0
|1-0
|4-2-0
Michigan vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon
|Michigan
|15-6
|Home Record
|13-4
|4-6
|Away Record
|3-8
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-5-0
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.6
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
