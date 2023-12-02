Can we count on Moritz Seider finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Seider stats and insights

  • Seider has scored in three of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Canadiens this season, but has not scored.
  • Seider has picked up two goals and seven assists on the power play.
  • Seider's shooting percentage is 7.5%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 80 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:50 Home W 5-1
11/29/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 25:57 Away L 3-2
11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-1
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 24:33 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:40 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 23:47 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 29:53 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 5-4
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.