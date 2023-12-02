The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Oakland Stats Insights

This season, the Golden Grizzlies have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Mastodons' opponents have made.

Oakland has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 292nd.

The Golden Grizzlies score 72.4 points per game, six more points than the 66.4 the Mastodons give up.

Oakland is 4-2 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oakland put up 78.4 points per game last year at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.9).

Defensively the Golden Grizzlies were better at home last season, giving up 76.1 points per game, compared to 76.2 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Oakland performed worse at home last year, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 30.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 per game with a 30.9% percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Upcoming Schedule