How to Watch Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Northern Kentucky vs IUPUI (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Youngstown State vs Robert Morris (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Detroit Mercy vs Cleveland State (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Wright State vs Davidson (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Oakland Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Grizzlies have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Mastodons' opponents have made.
- Oakland has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 213th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons sit at 292nd.
- The Golden Grizzlies score 72.4 points per game, six more points than the 66.4 the Mastodons give up.
- Oakland is 4-2 when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oakland put up 78.4 points per game last year at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.9).
- Defensively the Golden Grizzlies were better at home last season, giving up 76.1 points per game, compared to 76.2 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Oakland performed worse at home last year, averaging 6.6 threes per game with a 30.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 per game with a 30.9% percentage when playing on the road.
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Marshall
|W 78-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 78-76
|Cintas Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|W 65-50
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/8/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
