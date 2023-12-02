The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) hope to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne matchup in this article.

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oakland Moneyline Purdue Fort Wayne Moneyline BetMGM Oakland (-6.5) 148.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oakland (-6.5) 148.5 -320 +245 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Oakland has put together an 8-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, four out of the Golden Grizzlies' eight games have gone over the point total.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Mastodons games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.