On Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (2-17) will look to halt an eight-game home losing skid when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSOH.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Cavaliers (-8.5) 222.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cavaliers (-8) 223 -335 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers average 110.8 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 111.7 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall.

The Pistons are being outscored by 8.9 points per game, with a -170 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.6 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 118.5 per contest (24th in league).

The two teams combine to score 220.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 230.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has compiled a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Detroit has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Pistons and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +100000 +50000 - Cavaliers +2500 +1300 -

