The Detroit Pistons (2-12) are welcoming in the Cleveland Cavaliers (7-6) for a contest between Central Division foes at Little Caesars Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. It's the second matchup between the teams this season.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSDETX, BSOH

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren posts 18 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Cade Cunningham posts 22.3 points, 3 boards and 8.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Ausar Thompson averages 6.3 points, 4.7 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.

Isaiah Stewart averages 14.3 points, 1 assists and 10 rebounds.

Alec Burks posts 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the field and 50% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made treys per game (10th in league).

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley provides 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are getting 35 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game from Donovan Mitchell this season.

Max Strus gives the Cavaliers 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.7 blocked shots.

The Cavaliers are receiving 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Caris LeVert this year.

Isaac Okoro is putting up 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is making 53.8% of his shots from the field and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Pistons Cavaliers 110 Points Avg. 111.2 116.6 Points Allowed Avg. 111 46.5% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.3% Three Point % 34.5%

