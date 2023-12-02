The Detroit Pistons (2-17) are underdogs (+8.5) as they try to stop a 16-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena. The matchup airs on BSDETX and BSOH. The matchup's point total is 222.5.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDETX and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -8.5 222.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played 12 games this season that have had more than 222.5 combined points scored.

Detroit's games this year have had a 228.1-point total on average, 5.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Detroit has put together an 8-11-0 record against the spread.

The Pistons have won in two, or 11.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in eight games with those odds or longer.

Detroit has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 11 57.9% 110.8 220.4 111.7 230.2 221.6 Pistons 12 63.2% 109.6 220.4 118.5 230.2 223.5

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has gone 0-10 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

The Pistons have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

Detroit has performed better against the spread away (5-5-0) than at home (3-6-0) this year.

The Pistons score an average of 109.6 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Detroit is 3-5 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Pistons and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 8-11 6-2 12-7 Cavaliers 7-12 1-2 10-9

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Pistons Cavaliers 109.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.8 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 3-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 1-7 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-2 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.7 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 5-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-5 2-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-3

