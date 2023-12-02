The injury report for the Detroit Pistons (2-17) ahead of their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) currently features three players. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 from Little Caesars Arena.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

In their last time out, the Pistons lost 118-112 to the Knicks on Thursday. In the losing effort, Cade Cunningham paced the Pistons with 31 points.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 3.4 1 0.9 Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Dean Wade: Out (Ankle), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.