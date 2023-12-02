How to Watch the Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-17) will look to turn around a 16-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) on December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Prediction
|Cavaliers vs Pistons Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (45.2%).
- This season, Detroit has a 2-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.
- The Pistons score an average of 109.6 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.7 points, Detroit is 1-7.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- The Pistons average 108.6 points per game at home, 1.9 fewer points than away (110.5). On defense they allow 117.6 per game, 1.8 fewer points than away (119.4).
- At home, Detroit gives up 117.6 points per game. Away, it allows 119.4.
- The Pistons average one more assists per game at home (27) than on the road (26).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joe Harris
|Out
|Shoulder
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
|Ausar Thompson
|Questionable
|Face
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Questionable
|Calf
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.