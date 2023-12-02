The Detroit Pistons (2-17) will look to turn around a 16-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) on December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is one percentage point higher than the Cavaliers have given up to their opponents (45.2%).

This season, Detroit has a 2-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.

The Pistons score an average of 109.6 points per game, just 2.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Detroit is 1-7.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons average 108.6 points per game at home, 1.9 fewer points than away (110.5). On defense they allow 117.6 per game, 1.8 fewer points than away (119.4).

The Pistons average one more assists per game at home (27) than on the road (26).

Pistons Injuries