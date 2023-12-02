Player prop bet options for Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 22.5-point over/under for Cunningham on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Cunningham's assist average -- 7.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Cunningham averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)

Saturday's points prop bet for Mobley is 17.5 points. That is 1.0 more than his season average of 16.5.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (10.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (10.5).

Mobley has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Saturday (2.5).

Donovan Mitchell Props

The 28.5-point prop bet for Donovan Mitchell on Saturday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average (27.6).

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Mitchell has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

His 2.9 made three-pointers average is 0.4 higher than his over/under on Saturday.

