The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday, December 2, with the Canadiens having lost four consecutive home games.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Red Wings Canadiens 3-2 (F/OT) MON

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings rank 13th in goals against, allowing 64 total goals (2.9 per game) in NHL action.

The Red Wings' 81 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 20 8 13 21 11 10 51.5% Alex DeBrincat 22 12 9 21 11 14 28.6% J.T. Compher 22 6 13 19 9 7 47.3% Shayne Gostisbehere 21 5 13 18 10 5 - Lucas Raymond 22 8 10 18 8 9 0%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens concede 3.5 goals per game (80 in total), 26th in the league.

The Canadiens have 62 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Canadiens have gone 4-6-0 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canadiens have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 24 goals during that span.

Canadiens Key Players