Red Wings vs. Canadiens: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) are road favorites (-145 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2, +120 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Bell Centre on BSDET and ESPN+.
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Red Wings Moneyline
|Canadiens Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-150
|+125
|6.5
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Betting Trends
- Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 11 of 23 games this season.
- The Red Wings are 3-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- The Canadiens have claimed an upset victory in seven, or 35.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Detroit is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of the time).
- Montreal has won four of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Red Wings Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-3-2
|7-3
|4-5-1
|6.4
|3.60
|2.70
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|5-3-2
|3.60
|2.70
|8
|18.2%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-6-0
|5-5
|4-6-0
|6.3
|2.40
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-6-0
|2.40
|3.40
|2
|6.9%
|Record as ML Favorite
|2-1
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-4
|Puck Line Covers
|7
|Puck Line Losses
|3
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|5
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-0
|Record as ML Underdog
|3-6
|Puck Line Covers
|5
|Puck Line Losses
|5
|Games Over Total
|4
|Games Under Total
|6
