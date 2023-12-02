The Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat and the Montreal Canadiens' Nicholas Suzuki will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Bell Centre.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Detroit, Dylan Larkin has 21 points in 20 games (eight goals, 13 assists).

Through 22 games, DeBrincat has scored 12 goals and picked up nine assists.

J.T. Compher has posted six goals and 13 assists for Detroit.

Alex Lyon's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded five goals (1.3 goals against average) and recorded 113 saves with a .958% save percentage (first in league).

Canadiens Players to Watch

Cole Caufield is a top offensive contributor for his team with 19 points (0.8 per game), as he has scored seven goals and 12 assists in 23 games (playing 18:35 per game).

With 18 total points (0.8 per game), including six goals and 12 assists through 23 contests, Suzuki is key for Montreal's offense.

This season, Michael Matheson has scored five goals and contributed 12 assists for Montreal, giving him a point total of 17.

In the crease, Montreal's Cayden Primeau is 2-3-0 this season, collecting 147 saves and permitting 19 goals (3.7 goals against average) with an .886 save percentage (51st in the league).

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Stat Comparison

Red Wings Rank Red Wings AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 4th 3.68 Goals Scored 2.7 29th 13th 2.91 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 19th 30.1 Shots 28.3 28th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34 30th 8th 23.4% Power Play % 16.67% 23rd 17th 79.01% Penalty Kill % 73.86% 27th

