The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) at Bell Centre on Saturday, December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+. The Canadiens are on a four-game home losing streak.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-155) Canadiens (+125) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been a moneyline favorite five times this season, and have finished 3-2 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -155 or shorter, Detroit has gone 2-1 (winning 66.7%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Red Wings' implied win probability is 60.8%.

In 12 games this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 81 (4th) Goals 62 (27th) 64 (13th) Goals Allowed 80 (26th) 22 (4th) Power Play Goals 14 (18th) 17 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (30th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its last 10 contests.

Detroit went over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Red Wings have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Red Wings' 81 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Red Wings have allowed 64 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +17.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.