Should you wager on Robby Fabbri to find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings and the Montreal Canadiens face off on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbri stats and insights

Fabbri has scored in six of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored versus the Canadiens this season in one game (zero shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 41.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Fabbri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:24 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 17:09 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:38 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:16 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 2 1 1 15:04 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:50 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:49 Home W 5-4 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 5-3 10/12/2023 Devils 1 1 0 14:44 Away L 4-3

Red Wings vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

