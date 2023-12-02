Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Washtenaw County, Michigan, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Washtenaw Christian Academy
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Washtenaw Christian Academy
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on December 2
- Location: Saline, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
