The Week 14 college football slate included one game featuring Pac-12 teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Oregon vs. Washington

Week 14 Pac-12 Results

Washington 34 Oregon 31

Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-9.5)

Oregon (-9.5) Pregame Total: 65.5

Team Stat Comparison

Washington Oregon 481 Total Yards 363 324 Passing Yards 239 157 Rushing Yards 124 1 Turnovers 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's Pac-12 Games

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.