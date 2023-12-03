Will Amon-Ra St. Brown cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's team-high 993 yards receiving (99.3 per game) have come on 82 catches (109 targets) and he has scored five touchdowns.

St. Brown has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0 Week 8 Raiders 9 6 108 0 Week 10 @Chargers 9 8 156 1 Week 11 Bears 11 8 77 1 Week 12 Packers 11 9 95 0

