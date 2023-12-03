The Baylor Bears (6-0) welcome in the Oregon Ducks (4-2) after winning five home games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

  • The Ducks put up 10.7 more points per game (69.5) than the Bears give up (58.8).
  • When it scores more than 58.8 points, Oregon is 4-1.
  • Baylor's record is 4-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.5 points.
  • The 92.0 points per game the Bears score are 26.8 more points than the Ducks allow (65.2).
  • When Baylor scores more than 65.2 points, it is 6-0.
  • Oregon has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 92.0 points.
  • The Bears are making 50.6% of their shots from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks allow to opponents (35.8%).

Baylor Leaders

  • Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
  • Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 11.0 PTS, 56.0 FG%
  • Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
  • Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Oregon Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 McNeese W 124-44 Ferrell Center
11/26/2023 Alcorn State W 93-47 Ferrell Center
11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Oregon - Ferrell Center
12/14/2023 Delaware State - Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - AT&T Stadium

Oregon Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Santa Clara L 89-50 Matthew Knight Arena
11/21/2023 @ Nevada W 76-47 Lawlor Events Center
11/30/2023 @ Portland L 91-60 Chiles Center
12/3/2023 @ Baylor - Ferrell Center
12/8/2023 Idaho - Matthew Knight Arena
12/9/2023 Portland State - Matthew Knight Arena

