David Montgomery was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Detroit Lions play the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 13. Trying to find Montgomery's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Montgomery has season stats which include 648 rushing yards on 133 carries (4.9 per attempt) and nine touchdowns, plus eight receptions on 13 targets for 88 yards.

David Montgomery Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

The Lions have no other running back on the injury list.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Lions vs. Saints Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Montgomery 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 133 648 9 4.9 13 8 88 0

Montgomery Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0 Week 10 @Chargers 12 116 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bears 12 76 1 2 22 0 Week 12 Packers 15 71 1 0 0 0

