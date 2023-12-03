Sunday's game between the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-3) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) at Calihan Hall has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Detroit Mercy coming out on top. Game time is at 1:00 PM on December 3.

The Titans head into this contest on the heels of a 59-50 win over Youngstown State on Thursday.

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Detroit Mercy 72, Oakland 67

Other Horizon Predictions

Detroit Mercy Schedule Analysis

The Titans took down the Dayton Flyers in a 76-60 win on November 18. It was their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Detroit Mercy is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Detroit Mercy has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Detroit Mercy 2023-24 Best Wins

76-60 on the road over Dayton (No. 210) on November 18

59-50 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 283) on November 30

68-38 on the road over Eastern Michigan (No. 308) on November 6

71-64 over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 24

83-48 at home over Chicago State (No. 353) on November 10

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 60.3 FG%

11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 60.3 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Imani McNeal: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Myonna Hooper: 9.8 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

9.8 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Amaya Burch: 5.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Detroit Mercy Performance Insights

The Titans average 65.1 points per game (205th in college basketball) while giving up 64.3 per contest (188th in college basketball). They have a +7 scoring differential overall.

