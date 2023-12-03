How to Watch the Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Detroit Mercy Titans (5-3) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Horizon play.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Grizzlies' 81.7 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 64.3 the Titans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 64.3 points, Oakland is 3-1.
- Detroit Mercy is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.
- The 65.1 points per game the Titans score are 6.1 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.2).
- When Detroit Mercy scores more than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.
- Oakland has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
- The Titans shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Golden Grizzlies concede defensively.
- The Golden Grizzlies make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 4% more than the Titans' defensive field-goal percentage.
Detroit Mercy Leaders
- Irene Murua: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 60.3 FG%
- Emma Trawally Porta: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Imani McNeal: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Myonna Hooper: 9.8 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Amaya Burch: 5.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)
Detroit Mercy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|W 71-64
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|L 81-59
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/30/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|W 59-50
|Beeghly Center
|12/3/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/6/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|-
|University Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|-
|NIU Convocation Center
