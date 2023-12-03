The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) will attempt to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The matchup airs on ABC.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duke vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks' 94.5 points per game are 34.8 more points than the 59.7 the Blue Devils allow.

South Carolina has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 59.7 points.

Duke's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 94.5 points.

The Blue Devils record 77.6 points per game, 27.3 more points than the 50.3 the Gamecocks allow.

Duke is 5-2 when scoring more than 50.3 points.

South Carolina has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

The Blue Devils shoot 45.2% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.

The Gamecocks make 49.9% of their shots from the field, 14.2% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Duke Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4.0 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4.0 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

South Carolina Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Duke Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 @ Stanford L 82-79 Maples Pavilion 11/26/2023 North Carolina Central W 93-45 Cameron Indoor Stadium 11/30/2023 @ Georgia W 72-65 Stegeman Coliseum 12/3/2023 South Carolina - Cameron Indoor Stadium 12/7/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum 12/10/2023 FGCU - Cameron Indoor Stadium

South Carolina Schedule