Jared Goff has a tough matchup when his Detroit Lions face the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints concede 196.3 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

Goff leads Detroit with 3,075 passing yards (279.5 per game) and a 67.9% completion percentage (275-for-405). Goff has compiled 18 TD passes and eight interceptions. Goff also has rushed for 23 yards on 26 attempts with two touchdowns, averaging 2.1 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Goff and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Goff vs. the Saints

Goff vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games Not a single opposing quarterback has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against New Orleans this season.

Nine players have thrown one or more TDs in a game against the Saints this season.

New Orleans has given up two or more passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

The Saints have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Saints is giving up 196.3 yards per game this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Saints have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (1.3 per game).

Watch Lions vs Saints on Fubo!

Lions Player Previews

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Saints

Passing Yards: 257.5 (-115)

257.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-120)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Goff with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has gone over his passing yards prop total in six of 11 opportunities this year.

The Lions pass on 55.3% of their plays and run on 44.7%. They are seventh in NFL play in points scored.

With 405 attempts for 3,075 passing yards, Goff is sixth in league action with 7.6 yards per attempt.

Goff has completed at least one touchdown pass in 10 of 11 games, including multiple TDs six times.

He has 57.1% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (20).

Goff has passed 38 times out of his 405 total attempts while in the red zone (34.5% of his team's red zone plays).

Jared Goff Rushing Props vs the Saints

Rushing Yards: 4.5 (-125)

Goff Rushing Insights

Goff hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in three of his 11 opportunities this season (27.3%).

Goff has found paydirt on the ground in two games this season but did not have multiple rushing TDs either time.

He has nine red zone carries for 12.5% of the team share (his team runs on 65.5% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 29-for-44 / 332 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 23-for-35 / 236 YDS / 2 TDs / 3 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 23-for-33 / 333 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 26-for-37 / 272 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / -2 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 33-for-53 / 284 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.