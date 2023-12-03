Will Kalif Raymond cash his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions clash with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the relevant stats.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Raymond's 26 receptions have turned into 372 yards (33.8 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 34 occasions.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0 Week 4 @Packers 1 1 -2 0 Week 5 Panthers 3 3 45 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 3 23 0 Week 7 @Ravens 2 2 20 0 Week 8 Raiders 4 2 24 0 Week 10 @Chargers 4 2 46 0 Week 11 Bears 2 1 5 0 Week 12 Packers 5 5 90 0

