Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fans watching from Michigan will have their eyes on the Michigan Wolverines versus the Iowa Hawkeyes, which is one of many solid options on the Week 14 college football schedule.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-22.5)
