Michigan State vs. Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Sunday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (6-1) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 86-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.
The Spartans head into this contest following a 102-64 victory over DePaul on Thursday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Michigan State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Michigan State vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan State 86, Miami (OH) 50
Other Big Ten Predictions
Michigan State Schedule Analysis
- The Spartans defeated the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 89-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 102-64 win on November 30 -- their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Michigan State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
- Michigan State has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 89) on November 30
- 95-69 over JMU (No. 110) on November 23
- 105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 163) on November 16
- 99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 197) on November 12
- 87-62 at home over Oakland (No. 200) on November 8
Michigan State Leaders
- Julia Ayrault: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK, 53.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)
- DeeDee Hagemann: 15.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 58.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)
- Moira Joiner: 14.9 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)
- Tory Ozment: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)
- Abbey Kimball: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)
Michigan State Performance Insights
- The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 33.7 points per game with a +236 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.6 points per game (third in college basketball) and allow 60.9 per contest (128th in college basketball).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.