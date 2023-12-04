Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alcona County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Alcona County, Michigan today? We've got you covered.
Alcona County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillman High School at Alcona Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Lincoln, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
