The Monday college basketball slate includes one game featuring a Big Ten team in play. That matchup? The the Penn State Lady Lions squaring off against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Penn State Lady Lions at West Virginia Mountaineers 6:00 PM ET, Monday, December 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!