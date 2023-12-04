If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Cass County, Michigan, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cass County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marcellus High School at Lawton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Lawton, MI

Lawton, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartford High School at Howardsville Christian School