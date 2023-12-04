Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clare County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Clare County, Michigan today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clare County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Farwell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clare High School at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
