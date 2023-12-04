Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Clinton County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Clinton County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Bath, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
