Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Huron County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Huron County, Michigan. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Huron County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owendale-Gagetown High School at North Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Kinde, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Croswell-Lexington High School at Harbor Beach Community High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Harbor Beach, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
