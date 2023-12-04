Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Iosco County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Iosco County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Iosco County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hale High School at Rogers City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Rogers City, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oscoda High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Fairview, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
