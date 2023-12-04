Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montmorency County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Montmorency County, Michigan today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montmorency County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillman High School at Alcona Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Lincoln, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.