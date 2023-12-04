If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saginaw County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saginaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holt High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4

7:00 PM ET on December 4 Location: Saginaw, MI

Saginaw, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Swan Valley High School at Shepherd High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Shepherd, MI

Shepherd, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Michigan Lutheran Seminary at Calvary Baptist Academy