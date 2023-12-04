Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shiawassee County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Shiawassee County, Michigan today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Shiawassee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durand Area High School at Owosso High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Owosso, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Webberville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Webberville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
