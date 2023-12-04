In a Monday college basketball slate that includes plenty of compelling matchups, the Penn State Lady Lions versus the West Virginia Mountaineers is a game to see.

North Florida Ospreys vs. Coppin State Eagles

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Physical Education Complex
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. Dartmouth Big Green

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Edward Leede Arena
  • Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

Penn State Lady Lions vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Venue: WVU Coliseum
  • Location: Morgantown, West Virginia

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs. East Carolina Pirates

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Minges Coliseum
  • Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Northeastern Huskies vs. Syracuse Orange

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
  • Location: Syracuse, New York

  • TV: ACC Network X

Towson Tigers vs. Liberty Lady Flames

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Liberty Arena
  • Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Houston Christian Huskies vs. Wichita State Shockers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Charles Koch Arena
  • Location: Wichita, Kansas

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. SMU Mustangs

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Moody Coliseum
  • Location: Dallas, Texas

Nicholls Colonels vs. South Alabama Jaguars

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Mitchell Center
  • Location: Mobile, Alabama

