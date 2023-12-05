Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Allegan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Allegan County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Martin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Martin, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgman High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plainwell High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Middleville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allegan High School at Black River High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Holland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hopkins High School at Grand River Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kentwood, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coopersville High School at Holland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Holland, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holland Christian High School at Calvin Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Grandville, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
