The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Allegan County, Michigan today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allegan County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgman High School at Saugatuck High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Saugatuck, MI

Saugatuck, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Plainwell High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Middleville, MI

Middleville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Allegan High School at Black River High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hopkins High School at Grand River Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Kentwood, MI

Kentwood, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Coopersville High School at Holland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Holland Christian High School at Calvin Christian High School