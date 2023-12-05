Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bay County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John Glenn High School - Bay City at Midland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Midland, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Western High School at Garber High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Essexville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Lutheran High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pinconning Area High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Fairgrove, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.