Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Berrien County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coloma High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5

5:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Galesburg, MI

Galesburg, MI Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southwestern Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Bridgman High School at Saugatuck High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Saugatuck, MI

Saugatuck, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandywine High School at Lakeshore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Stevensville, MI

Stevensville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Hackett Catholic Central High School at Buchanan High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5

7:15 PM ET on December 5 Location: Buchanan, MI

Buchanan, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Eau Claire High School at Lawrence High School