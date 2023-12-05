Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Berrien County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Berrien County, Michigan today? We have you covered below.
Berrien County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coloma High School at Galesburg-Augusta High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Galesburg, MI
- Conference: Southwestern Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgman High School at Saugatuck High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Saugatuck, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brandywine High School at Lakeshore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Stevensville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hackett Catholic Central High School at Buchanan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Buchanan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eau Claire High School at Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lawrence, MI
- Conference: BCS League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
