High school basketball competition in Calhoun County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Battle Creek Central High School at Jackson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School - Battle Creek at Coldwater High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Coldwater, MI

Coldwater, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Jackson High School at Homer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Homer, MI

Homer, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pennfield High School at Lakewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lake Odessa, MI

Lake Odessa, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Jackson Christian School at Calhoun Christian School