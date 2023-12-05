Will Christian Fischer find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Christian Fischer score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Fischer stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Fischer has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Sabres.

Fischer has zero points on the power play.

Fischer's shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 85 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Fischer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 9:50 Away W 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:09 Home W 5-1 11/29/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 8:09 Away L 3-2 11/26/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:03 Home W 4-1 11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:36 Away W 5-2 11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 11:57 Home W 4-0 11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 3-2 11/16/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 14:22 Home W 5-4 11/9/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 13:37 Home L 3-2 OT

Red Wings vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

