Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Genesee County, Michigan? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Genesee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Atherton High School at Merritt Academy

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: New Haven, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Owosso High School at Fenton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Fenton, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Corunna High School at Linden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Linden, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Goodrich High School at Holly High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Holly, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brandon High School at Kearsley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Powers Catholic High School at Carrollton High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Carrollton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Fenton High School at Flushing High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Flushing, MI
  • Conference: Flint Metro League
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Webberville Community High School at LakeVille Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Otisville, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt Morris High School at Bentley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Burton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

New Lothrop High School at Bendle High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Burton, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Carman-Ainsworth High School at Waverly High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Lansing, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Montrose High School at Birch Run High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Birch Run, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Saginaw High School at Flint Southwestern Classical Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Flint, MI
  • Conference: Saginaw Valley
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith High School at Bloomfield Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
  • Location: Bloomfield Hills, MI
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

